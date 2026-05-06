Political row erupts in Punjab after low-intensity blasts near security installations

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu challenged Mann to register an FIR against the BJP to substantiate his claims. He expressed shock that the Chief Minister made such serious allegations within hours of the blasts, even as the police had indicated the possible involvement of Pakistan’s ISI. Bittu further noted that a BJP office had also been targeted in recent incidents and questioned the Chief Minister’s logic. Referring to past elections, he asked how many grenade attacks had taken place during the West Bengal elections, asserting that the BJP does not resort to such tactics to gain power.

Punjab BJP vice-president and former MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had lost his composure and should get himself medically examined. He added that while the opposition and even Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had indicated a possible ISI link, the Chief Minister’s statements blaming the BJP raised serious questions about his judgement.

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi questioned Mann, asking that if every untoward incident in Punjab was a BJP conspiracy, then what the AAP government had been doing over the past four years in power. He said maintaining peace, security and communal harmony was the primary responsibility of the state government, and accused the AAP of indulging in political blame games instead of addressing governance failures.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa also questioned the contradictory statements emerging from the Punjab government regarding the recent blasts.

He said it was deeply concerning that Chief Minister and Home Minister Bhagwant Mann was alleging BJP involvement, while the state’s Director General of Police was attributing the incidents to Pakistan’s ISI-backed elements.

“The people of Punjab deserve clarity. On one hand, the Chief Minister is blaming the BJP, while on the other, the state’s top police officer is pointing towards Pakistan’s ISI. Whom should the people trust — the political leadership or the state police chief?” Bajwa asked.

He added that such conflicting narratives were creating confusion and fear among the public at a time when Punjab required responsible leadership and a clear security response.

“If the Chief Minister genuinely possesses information suggesting the involvement of BJP leaders or workers, he must immediately place the evidence before the people and direct the Punjab Police to register criminal cases against those responsible,” Bajwa said.