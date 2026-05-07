Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur case: SC appoints ex-CJI DY Chandrachud as mediator

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order appointed former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud as mediator in the Sunjay Kapur family Trust dispute between the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur.

A two-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, passed the order after all the parties agreed to mediation.

It asked all stakeholders to participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind to reach an amicable settlement of the entire dispute.

"All the parties should participate with an open mind and a positive spirit to avoid prolonged litigation. It is a family dispute. Let it be confined to the family only. It should not be a source of entertainment," the Bench added.

The apex court further said they may not make any public statements or go on social media about the dispute. It passed the order after considering that.

The bench said it will await a preliminary mediation report, with the matter being listed for further hearing next to early August.