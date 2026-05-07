Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur case: SC appoints ex-CJI DY Chandrachud as mediator

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order appointed former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud as mediator in the Sunjay Kapur family Trust dispute between the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur.
A two-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, passed the order after all the parties agreed to mediation.
It asked all stakeholders to participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind to reach an amicable settlement of the entire dispute.
"All the parties should participate with an open mind and a positive spirit to avoid prolonged litigation. It is a family dispute. Let it be confined to the family only. It should not be a source of entertainment," the Bench added.
The apex court further said they may not make any public statements or go on social media about the dispute. It passed the order after considering that.
The bench said it will await a preliminary mediation report, with the matter being listed for further hearing next to early August.
The court had earlier in its last hearing on April 27, suggested for an amicable settlement, as it urged all the parties in the Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur dispute over the Sona Group family trust to explore mediation, observing that a prolonged inheritance battle involving an 80-year-old litigant would serve little purpose and would be little constructive.
"Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste," said the Bench earlier.
The top court was hearing a suit filed by Rani Kapur challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was constituted fraudulently and used to divest her of her entire estate, including control over Sona Group companies. After the death of Sunjay in June last year, the conflict escalated.
She has alleged that the trust was set up through fraudulent means to deprive her of her estate, including control of Sona Group companies.
She in her complaint, alleged that after she suffered a stroke in 2017, her late son Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur took advantage of her condition and confidence, transferring her assets into the trust without informed consent. It is further alleged that she was made to sign documents, including blank papers, under the guise of routine formalities.