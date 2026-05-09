ED arrests Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora in alleged money laundering case

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Power, Industries, Investment Promotion and Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following a search operation at his official residence in Sector 2 in an alleged money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the ED has also provisionally attached assets belonging to M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited and entities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) linked to Arora in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation. The violation involves bogus exports worth Rs 157.12 crore.

Sanjeev Arora is considered the most powerful minister in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet and was mainly responsible for forging ties between the AAP government and industrialists of the State, in a case related to money laundering.

However, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told the media that no arrest had been officially confirmed yet. The ED is yet to officially respond to reports of his arrest.

Sources further added that the searches were conducted at five premises in Delhi, Gurgaon and Chandigarh, on the office premises of Hampton Sky Realty Limited, and Arora's residence.

A case of large-scale money laundering allegedly committed by Arora through his company in fake GST purchases of mobile phones worth more than Rs 100 crore and through exports to round-trip illegitimate funds from Dubai to India was detected.

Also, many fake GST purchase bills have been obtained from non-existent firms in Delhi to claim fake ITC. Besides a refund of GST on export credit and a duty drawback, thus causing loss to the exchequer and personal enrichment.

The latest search is the third raid at Arora’s residence.

Sources said that sleuths of the apex investigation agency raided Arora's official residence in Chandigarh at 5 am as some eight vehicles of ED officials were seen parked outside the residence during the search operation.

The action comes as Punjab continues to witness a series of searches by the agency on leaders and people linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Last month, the ED had raided Arora, who is MLA from Ludhiana (West) and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

He had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth would prevail.