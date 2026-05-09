'Enough is enough': SC raps Madhya Pradesh government over delay in action against Minister Vijay Shah

NEW DELHI: “Enough is enough,” the Supreme Court on Friday observed, directing the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within four weeks on granting sanction to prosecute its minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his scurrilous remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made in the wake of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

On January 19, the court had directed the state government to decide within two weeks on granting prosecution sanction, but the state is yet to take the call. A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “You comply with the directions.”

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said that Shah made the unfortunate remarks and later apologised. But the CJI said if it was a slip of the tongue, Shah should have apologised quickly.

“Only because the court took cognizance that you did (apologised),” the CJI told his counsel. Shah had shocked the nation by calling Col Qureshi a “sister of terrorists”. Col Qureshi briefed the media last year about Op Sindoor.