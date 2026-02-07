Vijay Shah attributes ‘sister of terrorists’ remark on Col Sofia Qureshi to ‘patriotic excitement’

With just days remaining before the Supreme Court-mandated deadline for his prosecution, BJP Minister Vijay Shah on Saturday again apologised for his remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, saying they were made "in a moment of patriotic excitement."

He called it a "small error" and said he believed his "feelings would be seen in the right context."

Speaking to reporters, Shah said he never intended to insult a woman officer, the armed forces, or any section of society.

"I have said this many times before, and I am reiterating it today: I did not intend to insult any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society," Shah said on Saturday.

Shah came under fire after he referred to Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who was in the limelight for briefing the media on 'Operation Sindoor'—India's retaliatory attack against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack—as a "sister of the terrorists' community."

Speaking at a public event in Indore's Raikunda village in May last year, the BJP leader said: "Those people (terrorists) who wiped out the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters in the Pahalgam terror attack... we avenged them by sending their sister to destroy them. They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists’) sister in an Army plane to strike them in their houses. They (terrorists) made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent the sister of their community to punish them and teach them a lesson."