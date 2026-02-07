Vijay Shah attributes ‘sister of terrorists’ remark on Col Sofia Qureshi to ‘patriotic excitement’

With just days remaining before the Supreme Court-mandated deadline for his prosecution, BJP Minister Vijay Shah on Saturday again apologised for his remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, saying they were made "in a moment of patriotic excitement."
He called it a "small error" and said he believed his "feelings would be seen in the right context."
Speaking to reporters, Shah said he never intended to insult a woman officer, the armed forces, or any section of society.
"I have said this many times before, and I am reiterating it today: I did not intend to insult any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society," Shah said on Saturday.
Shah came under fire after he referred to Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who was in the limelight for briefing the media on 'Operation Sindoor'—India's retaliatory attack against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack—as a "sister of the terrorists' community."
Speaking at a public event in Indore's Raikunda village in May last year, the BJP leader said: "Those people (terrorists) who wiped out the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters in the Pahalgam terror attack... we avenged them by sending their sister to destroy them. They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists’) sister in an Army plane to strike them in their houses. They (terrorists) made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent the sister of their community to punish them and teach them a lesson."
The remarks drew nationwide backlash, with calls for Shah's resignation.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of the statement, and an FIR was registered against the cabinet minister under sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
While hearing a plea filed by Shah against the case, the Supreme Court on January 19 directed the state government to decide within two weeks whether to grant sanction to prosecute the minister for his controversial remarks.
Shah claimed that his "words did not match his feelings" and said the remarks were made in a "moment of patriotic excitement and emotion."
"The intention behind the mistake must also be seen. You all know that I bore no ill will," he said.
Shah said he had repeatedly apologised from the depths of his heart for the remark and was once again seeking forgiveness.
"It is extremely painful for me that such a controversy arose due to a small error on my part. I believe my feelings will be seen in the right context. I have always had immense respect for the Indian Army and will continue to do so," he said.
"I have introspected and learned a lesson from this incident. I accept my responsibility. I will exercise control over my speech in the future, and such a mistake will not be repeated. Once again, I sincerely apologise to all citizens hurt by this episode, especially the Indian Army," he added.
Shah holds the portfolios of tribal affairs, public asset management and Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation.
(With inputs from PTI)