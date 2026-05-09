Once Mamata lieutenant, Suvendu steered BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: From a powerful Congress family in East Midnapore’s Kanthi, Suvendu Adhikari started his political journey in Chhatra Parishad, the Congress student wing, before emerging as a poster boy of the Trinamool Congress and a close lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee during the 2006-07 land acquisition movement in Nandigram.

His father, Sisir Adhikari, served as a three-term MP and Union Minister of State for Rural Development during the UPA-2 government, while Suvendu himself served two terms as MP during UPA-1 and UPA-2. Adhikari quit the party and his ministerial post in December 2020, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. He soon emerged as a prominent anti-Mamata face in the BJP and developed close ties with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

His relationship with the Trinamool leadership deteriorated steadily as the influence of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee grew within the organisation, particularly after he was made chief of the party’s youth wing.

After joining the BJP, Adhikari became the party’s most visible fighter against the Trinamool Congress. His stature rose sharply after he defeated Mamata Banerjee in the high-voltage Nandigram contest in 2021. In 2026, he repeated the feat in Bhabanipur, considered Mamata’s safest political fortress, defeating her by more than 15,000 votes while retaining Nandigram.