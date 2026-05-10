Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions Centre over environment clearances for Great Nicobar project

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday intensified his attack on the Centre over the Rs 72,000 crore Great Nicobar Island Development Project, alleging that the environmental studies used to grant clearances for the mega infrastructure venture were “grossly inadequate” and reduced the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process to a “mockery”.

In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Ramesh questioned the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s claim that the ecological impacts of the project were being “effectively managed”. He alleged that the clearances were based on hurried assessments conducted over a few days and weeks in one of India’s most ecologically sensitive island regions.

The Congress MP said the government’s own regulations require detailed and multi-season environmental studies for projects of this scale, particularly in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.