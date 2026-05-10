Home Minister Amit Shah pushes for ‘zero-casualty’ disaster management strategy

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the country’s preparedness for floods, heat waves and other climate-related disasters.

He strongly emphasised strengthening early warning systems, improving coordination among agencies and implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Zero Casualty Disaster Management.”

Senior officials said the meeting focused on enhancing India’s disaster response mechanisms ahead of the monsoon season and addressing the increasing challenges posed by climate change and extreme weather events.

During the meeting, Shah directed officials to expand plans for developing early warning systems for glacial and high-risk lakes in the Himalayan region.

He instructed authorities to include at least 60 lakes under the project aimed at monitoring vulnerable water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The initiative is being undertaken with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Home Minister also stressed the need for an integrated flood forecasting mechanism linking both Central and State agencies to ensure the timely dissemination of warnings and better disaster management coordination.