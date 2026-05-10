'No one is being compelled to consume alcohol, it's their choice': J&K CM defends sale of liquor

SRINAGAR: Amid the ongoing anti-drug drive in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday sparked a controversy by defending the sale of liquor in the Union Territory.

“No one was being compelled to consume alcohol, and people visit liquor outlets by their own choice”. Why are you going? We are not dragging you there,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of a function in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The CM was responding to a question on why liquor sales were being allowed while the administration was simultaneously carrying out an aggressive anti-drug drive across Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are not advertising it (liquor). We have not increased the availability of alcohol,” Omar said, defending the government’s position on the liquor issue.