'No one is being compelled to consume alcohol, it's their choice': J&K CM defends sale of liquor

SRINAGAR: Amid the ongoing anti-drug drive in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday sparked a controversy by defending the sale of liquor in the Union Territory.
“No one was being compelled to consume alcohol, and people visit liquor outlets by their own choice”. Why are you going? We are not dragging you there,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of a function in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The CM was responding to a question on why liquor sales were being allowed while the administration was simultaneously carrying out an aggressive anti-drug drive across Jammu and Kashmir.
“We are not advertising it (liquor). We have not increased the availability of alcohol,” Omar said, defending the government’s position on the liquor issue.
Omar’s statement is in total contrast to his statement before the elections, when he used to accuse the administration of opening up liquor shops in every residential area.
In one of his old video clips, which has gone viral on social media, Omar says, “For the last 10 years, our youngsters did not get anything other than liquor shops and drugs.”
The CM’s controversial remarks have come at a time when concerns are growing over rising substance abuse and increasing alcohol consumption in Kashmir.
Official figures reveal that Srinagar has emerged as the highest excise revenue-generating district in the Valley.
According to official data, Srinagar recorded excise revenue of Rs 5,489.67 lakh in 2023–24, which increased to Rs 6,557.66 lakh in 2024–25.
The figures further show that Kashmir generated excise revenue of Rs 18,448.50 lakh during the last two years despite being a Muslim-majority region where liquor consumption remains socially and religiously sensitive.
Overall, J&K earned nearly Rs 2,152 crore in excise revenue from liquor sales during the same period. Religious figures and political leaders have demanded that, alongside the anti-drug campaign, the government should also impose a ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir to protect youth from alcohol addiction.
J&K Grand Mufti Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam termed the Chief Minister’s remarks as “unfortunate” and reiterated that all forms of drugs and alcohol are strictly prohibited in Islam.
He said those involved in their production, sale, distribution or facilitation are equally accountable.
The Grand Mufti, who met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah yesterday, demanded a complete ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir, saying liquor is the root of all evils.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while supporting the government’s anti-liquor drive, has urged the government to seriously reconsider its alcohol policy in J&K and impose a total ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in the UT to protect youngsters from all forms of intoxicants.