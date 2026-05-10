SIT questions ex-NCP women’s wing president over links with Ashok Kharat in sexual, financial exploitation cases

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to prove the self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat’s sexual and financial exploitation cases, questioned the former NCP women wing president Rupali Chakankar for six hours.

The self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat has sexually exploited women, blackmailed them and exploited them financially.

The big names have also surfaced in this case, including deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, BJP minister Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar, etc.

Rupali Chakankar’s videos and photo with Ashok Kharat went viral on social media, where she revered the fraud Godman as her Guru, and was even seen in a video, washing his feet.

After that, Chakankar was forced to resign from the Maharashtra state women’s chairperson post and later from the NCP's women's wing president post as well.