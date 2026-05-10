SIT questions ex-NCP women’s wing president over links with Ashok Kharat in sexual, financial exploitation cases

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to prove the self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat’s sexual and financial exploitation cases, questioned the former NCP women wing president Rupali Chakankar for six hours.
The self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat has sexually exploited women, blackmailed them and exploited them financially.
The big names have also surfaced in this case, including deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, BJP minister Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar, etc.
Rupali Chakankar’s videos and photo with Ashok Kharat went viral on social media, where she revered the fraud Godman as her Guru, and was even seen in a video, washing his feet.
After that, Chakankar was forced to resign from the Maharashtra state women’s chairperson post and later from the NCP's women's wing president post as well.
SIT head Tejasvee Satputed questioned Rupali Chakankar about her relations with fraud Godman Ashok Kharat and her bank account, his black magic and its influence.
Rupali Chakanakr assured that she has spoken at length with the SIT and given all satisfactory answers to their questions and clarified their queries. Other leaders are also likely to be called for the probe by the SIT.
Rupali Chakankar’s sister, Pratibha Chakankar, was also probed by the SIT. It was alleged that she, with the help of fraud Godman, had opened thousands of ghost bank accounts in co-operative and national banks.
And, through these ghost bank accounts, Rs 70 crore was transferred overseas.
ED has also issued a notice to Pratibha Chakanakar and her son Tanmay Chakankar, and they will be probed over their bank account that was being used by Ashok Kharat.
In the probe, it was revealed that Ashok Kharat operated the proxy bank accounts under different people’s names.
Interestingly, on all these accounts, Ashok Kharat was mentioned as the nominee. Besides, to open and operate all these ghost and proxy bank accounts, only one mobile number was used to get the OTP.