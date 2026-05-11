Police gun down alcoholic ex-serviceman who killed three people within 26 hours in UP's Varanasi

LUCKNOW: Brazen killing of a woman patient, Laxmina, 55, at a point-blank range in a private hospital of Chandauli district sent shock waves across the state on Monday.

The shooter was caught by the locals in Chandauli, little knowing that he had previously executed two killings, both being passengers on board two different trains in the last 26 hours.

The accused, when interrogated after being handed over to the Chandauli police by the locals, revealed that he was Gurupreet Singh, an ex-serviceman with two firearms and explicit instincts of a psychopathic killer.

He shot and killed Mangru (34) of Ghazipur, onboard PDDU-Tadighat Passenger train on May 10 and Dinesh Shah (42), of Gaya, onboard Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express on May 11.

All three incidents took place within a periphery of 20-25 km around Varanasi.

According to DIG Varanasi range, Vaibhav Krishna, the ongoing interrogation by the Chandauli police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and other agencies, revealed that the arrested accused Gurupreet Singh hails from Taran Taran Amritsar in Punjab.

He was a soldier in the army until 2021, and one revolver and one sawed-off double-barreled gun were recovered from his possession by the cops.

SP GRP Prashant Verma reached Chandauli to monitor the investigation.

As per the highly placed police sources, the investigator noticed that he seemed mentally disturbed due to alcoholism. He was also turning aggressive now and then during the interrogation.

He admitted to having killed three people randomly without any reason, officials said.

As per the cops, he left Punjab for the Ara district in Bihar to join as a security guard on April 29, although the killer could not specify the firm name where he had to go.

After staying in Ara, he left for Prayagraj on May 9 by train.

On reaching Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (erstwhile Mughalsarai) in Chandauli district, he boarded the PDDU-Tadighat passenger train in the morning.

When the train was crossing the Alinagar area, Gurupreet indulged in a verbal spat with one Mangru. The heated argument led Gurpreet to shoot Mangru at point-blank range.