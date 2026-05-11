Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav advocates corporate funding for big cats' conservation

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, has advocated for corporate funding to support the conservation of wild animals, including big cats and their habitats.
Emphasising the role of industry in conservation efforts, Yadav highlighted various areas in which support from businesses is crucial.
“Corporate funding is essential to support critical aspects of big cat conservation, such as habitat restoration, technology-driven monitoring and surveillance, community-based conservation, capacity building, and raising conservation awareness,” said Yadav.
He also announced that India will host the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit on June 1 and 2 in New Delhi and invited the industry to play an active role in big cat conservation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in 2023, during the 50th-anniversary celebration of Project Tiger in Mysuru, Karnataka.
The initiative aims to protect seven major big cat species globally: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, and cheetah.
In 2024, the Central Government allocated an initial support of Rs 150 crore for five years (2023-2024 to 2027-2028).
Out of the world’s seven big cat species, five exist in India.
“In securing the big cats' future, we are securing our future too. Apex predators and ‘umbrella species’ maintain ecological balance, protecting vast landscapes, biodiversity, and water resources,” Yadav stated during his address to the industry body CII.
The CII already has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBCA.
Regarding climate change mitigation measures as part of global commitments, Yadav informed that India is achieving its targets ahead of schedule.
"India now ranks third globally in terms of renewable energy installed capacity, and the country’s cumulative solar capacity has reached 150 gigawatts as of March 2026, up from 2.82 GW in 2014,” Yadav stated.
The Minister also remarked that India reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020.
He recently released the country's first Biennial Transparency Report under the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement framework. According to this report, India achieved a 37.38 per cent reduction in emissions intensity while maintaining low per capita emissions and meeting non-fossil fuel capacity targets ahead of schedule.