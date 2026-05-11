Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav advocates corporate funding for big cats' conservation

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, has advocated for corporate funding to support the conservation of wild animals, including big cats and their habitats.

Emphasising the role of industry in conservation efforts, Yadav highlighted various areas in which support from businesses is crucial.

“Corporate funding is essential to support critical aspects of big cat conservation, such as habitat restoration, technology-driven monitoring and surveillance, community-based conservation, capacity building, and raising conservation awareness,” said Yadav.

He also announced that India will host the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit on June 1 and 2 in New Delhi and invited the industry to play an active role in big cat conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in 2023, during the 50th-anniversary celebration of Project Tiger in Mysuru, Karnataka.