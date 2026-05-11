VB-G RAMG to replace MGNREGA from July 1; Parliamentary panel chief seeks phased transition

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday announced that the Viksit Bharat -Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAMG) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

However, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Saptagiri Ulaka, criticised the rollout as “not thought through” and called for a phased transition process and wider consultation with states before implementing the new framework nationwide.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, the new Act will come into force in all states and Union Territories from July 1. In a separate notification, the ministry said that MGNREGA, enacted in 2005, would be repealed and replaced by the VB-G RAMG framework.

Speaking to TNIE, Ulaka said the Centre had failed to adequately plan the transition from MGNREGA to the new system.

“Once the Act was passed in December, they should have notified it immediately. There should have been a six-month overlap between the two schemes, as committed by the government earlier,” said the Congress MP.