Centre strengthens infra push, increases MSP for 14 Kharif crops for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: The Centre approved a greenfield Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project with an estimated cost of Rs 20,667 crore and upgradation of the existing civil aviation facility in Nagpur under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode as an International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the marketing season 2026-27.

The decision has been taken to ensure remunerative prices, which are more than 50 per cent over and above the input cost for farmers.

Noting that the green-field rail line will be Indian Railways' first semi-high-speed project, planned with indigenously developed technology, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the line will provide faster connectivity between Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, the upcoming Dholera Airport and the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC).

"Connecting Ahmedabad with Dholera will cut down passenger travel time, enabling comfortable daily commuting and same-day return trips," the Minister said, adding that the project would not only bring two cities closer but also bring the people living hundreds of kilometres away closer to each other.

The project is planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.