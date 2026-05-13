Punjab CM Mann meets Union Ministers Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan; shares several State concerns

CHANDIGARH: Amidst a political standoff between the Punjab government and the Centre, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

He discussed several issues prevailing in the State with them.

The standoff between the two sides escalated after the defection of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP and due to raids conducted by central agencies against ministers and officials.

AAP has been claiming a political vendetta by the BJP.

In the past few months, the political battle lines between both AAP and BJP have been clearly drawn in Punjab, with the former trying to defend its last political citadel and the saffron party showing aggression in gaining political ground in the state.

M Mann has been leading the onslaught from the front.

Mann called upon Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sought his intervention for the de-notification of certain hybrid paddy seeds to ensure smooth procurement and lifting operations in the state during the forthcoming Kharif season.

He also raised a series of critical issues concerning the state’s farmers.

During the crucial meeting in Delhi, Mann secured assurances on uninterrupted fertiliser supply and groundwater conservation. He also demanded Punjab’s representation in the Central Seed Committee, and pressed for wheat seed subsidy allocation for 2026-27.

Emphasising that Punjab’s farmers had successfully achieved the Centre’s target of 125 lakh metric tonnes of wheat production, Mann asserted that the Punjab Government is now promoting crop diversification to reduce dependence on paddy cultivation.

The move is also intended to conserve rapidly depleting groundwater reserves and pull Punjab out of the dangerous dark zone crisis threatening the state’s agrarian future.