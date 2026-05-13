J&K LG downsizes official cavalcade amid PM Modi’s austerity call

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday decided to reduce the size of his official convoy by half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures amid the West Asia crisis.

The move is aimed at saving fuel and promoting austerity in government functioning.

The move would result in the smallest security and convoy deployment maintained by any head of state in Jammu and Kashmir since the eruption of militancy in the region.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Modi urged government departments, public representatives and citizens to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary expenditure in view of the geopolitical situation and its possible economic impact following the West Asia crisis.

The Prime Minister had also decided to reduce the number of vehicles in his own convoy by nearly 50 per cent as part of the initiative.

J&K Transport Minister Satish Sharma announced that the J&K government would fully implement the austerity measures announced by the Prime Minister.

“We will follow the austerity measures. Whatever measures have been announced, we will follow them. We will cut the size of official cavalcades as we are unaware of the situation that will emerge in view of the geo-political situation due to the Iran war,” Sharma said.

He said J&K is an integral part of the country and the crown of India.