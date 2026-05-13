New study reveals alarming indoor heat conditions in India’s urban centres

NEW DELHI: A new study found that India’s urban centres are grappling with high indoor temperatures at night, which can be as dangerous as high outdoor temperatures during the day in summer, especially in low- and middle-income housing.

Indoor heat stress may significantly impact comfort levels and overall well-being, and calls for policymakers to consider indoor conditions in their heat management strategies.

Indoor temperatures frequently surpassed 32 degrees Celsius, with a few households enduring exposure levels equivalent to eight months of continuous heat—between 5,700 and 5,800 hours above the critical threshold.

A new study, Night-time Thermal Stress in Low and Middle Income Housing in India: Linking Indoor Temperatures and Relative Humidity with Perceptions of Comfort, was released today by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi.

The study reveals the scale of indoor heat exposure faced by low-and middle-income urban residents in Chennai and makes a direct case for the integration of indoor heat monitoring into urban heat action plans nationwide.

The study calls for integrating indoor heat monitoring into national Heat Action Plans. It is based on monitoring of temperature and relative humidity in 50 residential units in urban Chennai neighbourhoods, focusing on conditions outside of peak summer to establish a baseline estimate of heat exposure between October 2025 and April 2026.

The findings are stark.