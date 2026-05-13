PM Modi shrinks convoy, pushes EV use after call to reduce fuel use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply reduced the size of his official convoy, days after calling for austerity measures and urging citizens to cut down on the use of fuel-driven vehicles.

Official sources said the downsized convoy was deployed during the Prime Minister’s recent visits to Gujarat and Assam, shortly after his address in Hyderabad. The reduction was carried out while retaining all key security arrangements mandated under SPG protocol.

Sources added that Modi has also directed officials to incorporate electric vehicles into his convoy wherever feasible, without making fresh purchases.

The move comes amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, during which the Prime Minister on Sunday pitched for austerity while addressing a Telangana BJP rally in Hyderabad.

The prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.

(With inputs from PTI)