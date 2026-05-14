Amit Shah says India will ensure zero casualty during heat waves with proactive disaster strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the ministry has prepared a strategy to ensure zero human casualty during heat waves in the coming years, stressing the need for a "proactive" rather than "reactive" approach to disaster management.

The minister spoke after he presented the President's Colour to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the campus of its 8th battalion here.

The President's Colour flag is awarded to a military or police unit for rendering exceptional service.

The honour came to the force in the 20th year of its establishment after it was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency force to undertake relief and rescue operations during natural and man-made disasters.

The President's Colour is not just a "recognition" for the excellent services of the NDRF but also of all the state disaster response forces, the state machinery, the NCC (National Cadet Corps), NSS (National Service Scheme), 'Apda Seva Mitras' (volunteers) among others, Shah said.

He added that the NDRF has earned the "admiration and trust" of the people of the country and even abroad through its operations.