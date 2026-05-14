India urges stronger BRICS cooperation amid global conflicts and economic uncertainty

India on Thursday called on BRICS nations to explore “practical ways” to collectively address the impact of global conflicts, economic instability and trade disruptions, as the bloc’s foreign ministers met in New Delhi for a key two-day conclave.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, inaugurating the meeting attended by representatives from Russia, Iran, Brazil and other BRICS member nations, said the world was witnessing a period of significant geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

“We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations,” Jaishankar said in his televised opening remarks.

“Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape,” he said.

The meeting comes amid heightened global concerns over the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis, particularly disruptions in global energy supplies linked to the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Jaishankar said emerging markets and developing economies increasingly expect BRICS to play a stabilising role in addressing global challenges.

“In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments, and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation.”

The minister said several nations continued to grapple with energy, food, fertiliser and health security challenges, along with limited access to finance.

“Development issues remain central. Many countries continue to face challenges on energy, food, fertiliser and health security, as also access to finance,” he said.

“BRICS can help them respond more effectively.”

Jaishankar also stressed the need for stronger economic resilience through dependable supply chains and diversified markets.

“Economic resilience is also key. Reliable supply chains and diversified markets are its essential components. We must focus on both,” he added.

On global security, Jaishankar said dialogue and diplomacy remained critical amid ongoing conflicts.

“Peace and security remained ‘central’ to the global order,” he said.

“Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism.”

(With inputs from PTI)