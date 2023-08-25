'Home Minister Amit Shah has ruled out separate administration in Manipur'

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) said Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that "there will be no allowance for separate administration" in Manipur.

A delegation of the Meitei organisation met Shah at his official residence on Friday. This was followed by a detailed discussion with top officials of the Intelligence Bureau, as per Shah's instructions.

In the wake of the ethnic violence, the Kuki-Zo MLAs and various organisations had raised a pitch for separate administration for the community.

The COCOMI said Shah emphasized a firm stance against all forms of infiltration into Manipur's territory. Quoting him, it said measures were being implemented to register the immigrants using biometrics, including retina scans, and that stringent action would be taken against all forms of infiltration.

According to COCOMI, Shah said the Centre is expediting border fencing in the Manipur sector to address concerns about mass infiltration. The Home Minister appealed for peace and requested COCOMI to convey this message to the people.

A tribal organisation has enforced a blockade on two national highways -- Manipur's lifelines. Shah said ensuring the movement and distribution of commodities could be realised with support from both communities and that the necessary deployment of convoys to secure the highways would be ensured in a few days.

He advised COCOMI to initiate dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups to facilitate problem-solving and peace-building.

In the subsequent detailed discussion with the Director of Intelligence Bureau and Security Advisor, Northeast, COCOMI presented the complexities of issues affecting Manipur, including illegal immigration, cross-border “narco-terrorism”, exploitation of forest resources, and violation of the suspension of operations agreement by the Kuki militant groups.

"The MHA officials acknowledged and took note of these critical points. The Director of Intelligence Bureau provided insights into the current crisis and its understanding of critical issues," COCOMI said.

They also emphasized the importance of continued engagement and cooperation with the government and stakeholders to facilitate a quicker resolution of the crisis, COCOMI added.

