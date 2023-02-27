Home Nation Northeast

Northeast elections: 76.27 per cent voting recorded in Meghalaya, Nagaland at 84.08 per cent

NPP, TMC in a tough fight in Meghalaya; in Nagaland, the NDPP and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

Published: 27th February 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:10 PM

MeghalayaElections

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during Meghalaya Assembly elections | PTI

By PTI

SHILLONG: Polling happened in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya between 7 am and 4 pm on Monday with the ruling National People's Party fighting to retain power and the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties vying to bring about a change in the government.

As of 6 pm, voter turnout recorded at 76.27% in Meghalaya, and 84.08% in Nagaland.

Nominees contested 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Counting of votes will be on March 2 for the two states along wih Tripura.

First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

CHECK OUT PHOTOS | Northeast Assembly Elections: Meghalaya and Nagaland voters exercise franchise

MEGHALAYA:

  • 21.6 lakh voters
  • 369 candidates
  • 3,419 polling stations
  • Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the most significant number of 10 women candidates being put up by Congress.

Polling in the Sohiong assembly constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from the South Tura constituency where he will lock horns with militant-turned-politician Bernard Marak. Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats - Songsak and Tikrikilla. His wife D D Shira is also in the fray.

The Congress and the BJP are contesting 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

NAGALAND

  • Over 13 lakh electors
  • 183 candidates
  • 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters
  • 2,291 polling stations.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and has no member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray. A total of 19 nominees will contest as Independents.

(With online desk inputs)

