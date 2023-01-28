Home Nation Northeast

Congress to contest 17 seats in Tripura for Assembly poll

The Congress and the Left parties forged a pre-poll alliance in Tripura for the first time this election.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress is contesting 17 seats in Tripura, four more than what was allotted to it by allies – the Left parties. The party announced the names of its candidates on Saturday.

The Congress and the Left parties forged a pre-poll alliance in Tripura for the first time this election. Two days ago, the Left parties announced the names of their 47 candidates – 43 of them from the CPI-M. The Congress was upset that it was allotted only 13 seats.

The party said it had initially sought to contest from 27 of the state’s 60 seats and then scaled it down to 23 following opposition from Left parties. Despite the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress and the Left will now be against each other in four seats. 

The Congress said it was contesting in 17 seats “as per the wishes of the people”. 

The Congress’ lone MLA in the state, Sudip Roy Barman, would contest from the Agartala seat. He had won the last election as a BJP candidate and was inducted into the ministry but resigned from the Assembly and the party in February last year after falling out with the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

ALSO READ | BJP releases list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly polls 

Congress state president and former MLA Birajit Sinha will contest from the Kailasahar seat. Former state chief Gopal Roy has been pitted against BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee in the Banamalipur seat and former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha will be up against Chief Minister Manik Saha of the BJP in the Bordowali seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura Congress
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp