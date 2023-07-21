Manipur viral video: House of one more suspect torched by angry mob

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A day after a mob of women torched the house of the prime accused in the Manipur viral video case, the house of another person seen in the video was torched on Friday.

The 20-year-old suspect hails from Wangjing Awang Leikei in the Thoubal district. His house was also torched by a mob. He has been absconding ever since the police started conducting searches for the accused persons.

The house of the key accused in the case was torched on Thursday hours after he was arrested by the police.

A group of women, with their faces covered, raided the house of Huirem (32) at Pechi Awang Leikai in the Thoubal district. Soon, they started vandalizing it and torched it later.

Following his arrest, three other accused persons were arrested by the police. Their identities were not disclosed.

The police said all efforts were being made to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing, they said.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council condemned the “inhuman act" meted out to the Vaiphei women who were stripped naked, groped and paraded in broad daylight on a highway at B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district on May 4, a day after the violence in Manipur broke out.

“The beastly act of sexually assaulting right under the nose of the law-enforcing agency and unleashing a reign of terror has shattered the basic principles of democracy. The prestige and dignity of our mother, daughter and sister wrecked beyond redemption,” the UNC said in a statement.

It demanded government initiate necessary steps for the immediate booking of all the people involved and ensure a trial in a fast-track court.

In Assam’s Dibrugarh, a group of women staged a protest on Friday against the incident. They demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

