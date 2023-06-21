Protestors in Manipur boycott Yoga Day, burn PM’s effigies 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The protestors in Manipur boycotted International Yoga Day and burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while incidents of firing were reported from two places on Tuesday night.

A large number of people staged a protest in Thoubal district against Modi’s stony silence on the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis and burnt his effigies.

A social organisation “Thoubal Apunba Lup”, which organised the protest, lamented that the PM was observing the International Yoga Day at the UN and spreading the message of peace and harmony while there is unchecked violence and massacre of people in Manipur.

“More than 5,000 houses have been burned down, over 100 precious lives have been lost and 50,000 people have been displaced by the violence and are taking shelter in relief camps in their own homeland but the PM has not uttered a single word to console the affected families,” Jibankumar, the secretary of the organisation, said.

“Does the PM remember Manipur only at the times of elections? Please say something dear PM. Manipur lives matter,” he said, adding, “We, the people of Manipur, want a clarification from you on your silence.”

Meanwhile, the incidents of “speculative” firing occurred at a place, two km north of Sugnu bordering Kakching and Churachandpur districts, and Kangchup on the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts. Nobody was killed or injured. The personnel of Assam Rifles went to the sites and stopped the firing.

In another incident, army personnel demolished some bunkers erected by the miscreants at Leimakhong near the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

On the other hand, over 1,500 students from the violence-hit state were enrolled in the government schools of adjoining Mizoram. Mizoram Education Director Lalsangliana said the children would be given free admission.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said altogether 11,785 displaced citizens of Manipur were taking shelter in his state. Mizos and Kukis share the same ancestry, culture and tradition.

The violence in Manipur broke out on May 3 after a “tribal solidarity march” which was organised by a tribal students’ body to oppose the move for the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

