One killed, nearly five lakh affected in Assam floods

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One person was killed on Thursday as the flood situation in Assam, triggered by incessant rains for the past few days, worsened.

The death was reported from Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region.

Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Beki, Pagladiya and Puthimari were in a spate flowing above danger level in some places.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), altogether 4,95,799 people were affected by the deluge in 1,366 villages of 22 districts and subdivisions.

The affected districts and subdivisions were Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Bajali, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kokrajhar.

The floods also affected cropland in nearly 14,092 hectares of land, damaged embankments, roads and bridges and washed away 90 animals in some districts.

The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were among agencies engaged in rescuing people. The agencies rescued 561 persons and 43 animals using boats.

The authorities set up 83 relief camps in 11 districts where 14,035 of the marooned -- 6,357 males, 5,273 females and 2,268 children -- were lodged. The females included 90 pregnant and lactating women.

The floods are an annual phenomenon in Assam that affect lakhs of people every year. There have been demands from various organisations to declare the floods in the state as a national problem.

