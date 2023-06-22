Home Nation Northeast

One killed, nearly five lakh affected in Assam floods

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), altogether 4,95,799 people were affected by the deluge in 1,366 villages of 22 districts and subdivisions.

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One person was killed on Thursday as the flood situation in Assam, triggered by incessant rains for the past few days, worsened.

The death was reported from Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region.

Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Beki, Pagladiya and Puthimari were in a spate flowing above danger level in some places.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), altogether 4,95,799 people were affected by the deluge in 1,366 villages of 22 districts and subdivisions.

The affected districts and subdivisions were Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Bajali, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kokrajhar.

The floods also affected cropland in nearly 14,092 hectares of land, damaged embankments, roads and bridges and washed away 90 animals in some districts.

ALSO READ | Thousands affected by first wave of Assam floods

The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were among agencies engaged in rescuing people. The agencies rescued 561 persons and 43 animals using boats.

The authorities set up 83 relief camps in 11 districts where 14,035 of the marooned -- 6,357 males, 5,273 females and 2,268 children -- were lodged. The females included 90 pregnant and lactating women.

The floods are an annual phenomenon in Assam that affect lakhs of people every year. There have been demands from various organisations to declare the floods in the state as a national problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam floods
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp