Manipur violence: Govt issues 'shoot at sight' orders; 55 army columns deployed, RAF flown-in 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Thursday issued shoot-at-sight orders to contain spiralling violence following ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zomi and Meitei communities. The order, issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh said all district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and executive/special executive magistratives may authorise shoot-at-sight action in ‘extreme cases’.

The violence broke out on Wednesday when miscreants set some houses on fire at Torbung after the All Tribal Student Union Manipur took out a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ against the demand for Meitei community’s inclusion in the ST category. Soon, it escalated to other parts of the state.

An estimated 9,000 people have been displaced and hundreds of houses, churches, temples and vehicles were either damaged or torched as violence continued for the second day in the state. At least 10 people are believed to have been killed so far and many more, including an MLA, have been seriously injured in mob attacks.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Chief Minister N Biren Singh to take stock of the situation. Later, in a video message, Biren Singh appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony. He said the incidents were a result of a misunderstanding between two sections of society.

On Thursday morning, around 500 personnel of the Rapid Action Force were flown in to support the Army, paramilitary forces and police to control the violence. The Army has also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flares up again, a defence spokesperson said.

So far, 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, the spokesperson said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The spokesperson said that some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were similarly evacuated in Imphal Valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned last night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

"Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

Urging people to maintain peace, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate.

(With Inputs from PTI)

