Foundation stone laid for East India’s first yoga and naturopathy hospital in Assam

GUWAHATI: A 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital will come up in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stones for the hospital as well as the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) on Sunday.

The hospital, a part of CRIYN, will be the third such facility in the country and first in East India.

The institute will be developed over a land parcel of nearly 15 acres with an investment of around Rs 100 crore. It is aimed at bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of yoga and naturopathy and modern tools of technology.

It will set to establish benchmark standards in education, preventive healthcare and research in the field of yoga and naturopathy.

The state-of-the-art institute will focus on fundamental aspects, scientific validation of traditional systems of medicine and practices through evidence-based research, apart from functioning as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in yoga and naturopathy. The institute will also serve as incubation centres in startups in the field of yoga and wellness sector.

Sonowal said the Ayush movement got a tremendous boost under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

"This (CRYIN) is yet another testament to empower Assam and the whole of Northeast to harness its rich flora and fauna and drive expansion in Ayush sector, with peripheral growth in hospitality, patient care and medical tourism sectors," the minister said.

He said the institute will also offer clinical training facilities to train yoga and naturopathy experts for capacity building programmes in areas of cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes rehabilitation, autoimmune diseases etc.

“Naturopathy and yoga are two most important verticals of Ayush which not only cure your ailments but rejuvenate your mind and body to take on every challenge and live a healthy life,” CM Sarma said in his speech.

“With the beginning of this hospital and research centre, people of Assam as well as adjoining region will tremendously benefit,” he added.