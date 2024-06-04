BJP set to emerge as largest party in Northeast, but faces rejection in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The NDA looks all set to win most of the seats in the Northeast but it showing won't be as good as in 2019.

The Northeast has 25 seats – 14 in Assam, two each in Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim. The BJP rules Assam, Arunachal, Tripura and Manipur and is a component of ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

According to the latest updates, the BJP and allies were leading in 15 of them. The Congress was leading in 8 while others were leading in 2.

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA had bagged 19 of the 25 seats, UPA 4 and others 2.

In Assam, the BJP was leading in eight seats, allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal in 1 each. The Congress was leading in four.

The BJP is also likely to win the four seats in Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. It was leading by huge margins of votes in Tripura East and Tripura West seats. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb contested from Tripura West.

In Arunachal, Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West) and BJP MP Tapir Gao (Arunachal East) were maintaining steady leads.

Handling of ethnic violence singes BJP in Manipur

In ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the Congress was leading in both seats – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. The BJP contested from Inner Manipur and allowed ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) to contest from Outer Manipur.

In 2019, the BJP had won from Inner Manipur and NPF from Outer Manipur seats.

When the state went to polls this time around, there was simmering anger among people over how the BJP handled the situation arising out of the conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals. The violence had left at least 219 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced.

In all probability, BJP ally National People’s Party (NPP), which rules Meghalaya, will suffer the biggest setback among the parties in the Northeast.