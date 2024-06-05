In Nagaland, Congress rises like a Phoenix

GUWAHATI: A joke on social media summed up the upset in Nagaland where the Congress came out of oblivion to win the lone parliamentary seat.

The joke is about the defeat of the NDA's consensus candidate Dr Chumben Murry of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Murry lost to the Congress' S Supongmeren Jamir despite enjoying the support of all the 60 MLAs, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in the state.

The case of the Congress in Nagaland has been that of the proverbial phoenix that is said to have risen from the ashes.

The Congress ruled the Christian-majority state multiple times but virtually slipped into history after the era of former Chief Minister SC Jamir had come to an end in 2003.

The Naga People's Front (NPF), which had decimated the Congress in the election of that year, was at the helm for three terms on the trot. In 2018, the newly-floated NDPP stopped the NPF's juggernaut by rising to power in alliance with the BJP. This formation retained power in 2023 by sweeping the polls.