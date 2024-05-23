Online gaming outdoors cited as reason for malaria deaths in Meghalaya

14 people in their twenties have died

Health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said malaria has been the cause of many deaths historically in the state.

“The state took a lot of steps a decade ago to reduce the deaths by decentralising the process of diagnosing and treatment. But we saw a bit of increase in the cases in a few districts in the last two years,” Lyngdoh said.

She said 14 persons in their twenties had died.

“The younger population seems to be not aware of the seriousness of the disease as much as their parents. Late reporting of fever symptoms also caused these deaths in majority of the cases,” the minister said.

“One interesting finding was that the mosquitoes had targeted those who were outdoors beyond evening hours, to which the youth who are into gaming became susceptible. They are not aware of the bite and don’t get away from places such as from near a water body or under a tree,” she added.

The health department has decided to rope in social media influencers to spread awareness.

“We are going to use social media influencers to actually reach out to people and take this deadly disease seriously,” health department secretary Ramkumar S told The New Indian Express.

As a precautionary measure, the department is providing bed nets. It is also ensuring the ASHAs have the test kits and medicines.