Online gaming outdoors cited as reason for malaria deaths in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has found a connection between online gaming and malaria deaths.
Malaria had claimed the lives of eight persons – all of them in their twenties – in the state last year and the health department said online gaming outdoors, especially during evening hours, was one of the reasons behind the deaths.
The cases are largely being reported from the state’s Garo Hills region. South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills have been identified as the high-risk districts.
The health department said unlike elderly persons who take precautions and consult a doctor or an accredited social health activist (ASHA) even when they have a mild fever, the youngsters are careless and not afraid of the disease.
“I visited some affected districts and found young people playing the online games outdoors. They go outdoors for better internet connectivity,” a health department official said.
14 people in their twenties have died
Health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said malaria has been the cause of many deaths historically in the state.
“The state took a lot of steps a decade ago to reduce the deaths by decentralising the process of diagnosing and treatment. But we saw a bit of increase in the cases in a few districts in the last two years,” Lyngdoh said.
She said 14 persons in their twenties had died.
“The younger population seems to be not aware of the seriousness of the disease as much as their parents. Late reporting of fever symptoms also caused these deaths in majority of the cases,” the minister said.
“One interesting finding was that the mosquitoes had targeted those who were outdoors beyond evening hours, to which the youth who are into gaming became susceptible. They are not aware of the bite and don’t get away from places such as from near a water body or under a tree,” she added.
The health department has decided to rope in social media influencers to spread awareness.
“We are going to use social media influencers to actually reach out to people and take this deadly disease seriously,” health department secretary Ramkumar S told The New Indian Express.
As a precautionary measure, the department is providing bed nets. It is also ensuring the ASHAs have the test kits and medicines.