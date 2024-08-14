Health services hit as AIIMS-Bhubaneswar doctors join nationwide strike over Kolkata rape-murder

BHUBANESWAR: Health services were affected at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday as three associations of doctors and students were on a day-long strike in protest against the chilling rape and murder of an on-duty resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.
Holding placards, the protesting doctors demanded suspension of the then principal of the medical college, prompt justice to the victim and implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals.
While academic activities, elective OPDs and ward services suffered a lot as the resident doctors, interns and students joined the strike, some elective surgeries were either cancelled or postponed due to non-cooperation from the protesting doctors.
Sources said more than 3,000 patients visit AIIMS OPD on a daily basis and 75 surgeries are planned in its 25 modular OTs. Faculty members managed to provide treatment to nearly half of the patients and conduct 60 per cent surgeries.
"As part of solidarity to the nationwide strike, we staged a demonstration in protest against the barbaric act. We demand assurance of safety and security for doctors through strict laws, especially the CPA and justice for the victim's family," said Dr Deepak Ghuge, a member of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA).
Healthcare professionals have long been subjected to assaults in hospitals across the country, and the incident in West Bengal is a tragic reminder of the grave dangers faced by the medical fraternity, said the agitating doctors.
AIIMS authorities said emergency services remained unaffected despite protests by the RDA, interns association and students association. AIIMS medical superintendent Dr DK Parida said all planned surgeries were conducted and faculty members including professors and additional professors managed the OPD services.
"As we have huge footfall of patients usually on first two days of the week, we had shifted the strike to mid-week after discussing with the associations so that patients coming from far off places are not affected much. Some of the resident doctors also helped us in managing OTs," Dr Parida said.