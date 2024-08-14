Health services hit as AIIMS-Bhubaneswar doctors join nationwide strike over Kolkata rape-murder

BHUBANESWAR: Health services were affected at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday as three associations of doctors and students were on a day-long strike in protest against the chilling rape and murder of an on-duty resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.

Holding placards, the protesting doctors demanded suspension of the then principal of the medical college, prompt justice to the victim and implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals.

While academic activities, elective OPDs and ward services suffered a lot as the resident doctors, interns and students joined the strike, some elective surgeries were either cancelled or postponed due to non-cooperation from the protesting doctors.

Sources said more than 3,000 patients visit AIIMS OPD on a daily basis and 75 surgeries are planned in its 25 modular OTs. Faculty members managed to provide treatment to nearly half of the patients and conduct 60 per cent surgeries.