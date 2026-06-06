Wars, tariffs, leaks: Silence of answers deepens sense of drift

Inflation is the foster child of Trump’s war in West Asia. Sunday makes it 100 days since the war began as a dip-in and dip-out operation. It continues although Trump claims the US “obliterated” Iran in the first week. The world is stuck between words and meanings—for instance, are the purported ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon and across the Hormuz Strait really ceasefires? In a bizarre explanation, Trump says, in that part of the world “ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner”. The US President is boxed with no playbook to end the war. The week is a classic long straddle: it begins with a call on peace and ends with a put on obliteration.

Like the tariff war is similarly endless. It is 432 days since the infamous Liberation Day, and yet, chaos reigns. Much water has passed through the Potomac and the Anacostia. The US Supreme Court has shot down tariffs and forced refunds. An undeterred Trump, as this column predicted, is paving new ways to deploy old laws. He imposed tariffs of 10 percent and 12.5 percent on 60 countries, leveraging Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 to accuse countries of importing “goods produced with forced labour”. Effectively, that is code for import of intermediates from China!

Friday saw India inform the world that its GDP grew at 7.7 percent last year. There wasn’t much cheer. That very morning, the Reserve Bank lowered its forecast for growth in the coming year to 6.6 percent and hiked it for inflation to 5.1 percent. The narrative was trapped in the chasm between the vanquished past and a future wrapped in foreboding clouds. India began the decade as the fifth largest economy, hovered at fourth and slid to sixth. With GDP at around $3.76 trillion, it is a nudge away from France, ranked seventh with a GDP of $3.66 trillion. There is the war effect and there is the fog of unfinished agenda.

The fall in rank and stature is blamed on a plunging rupee—down 10 percent from 86 to a US dollar to 95 in a year. The rupee is the villain and victim of circumstance. Foreign institutional sales lead to its fall and its fall leads to FII sales.