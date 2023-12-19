Kashi Tamil sangamam 2.0, a civilisational wedding

S Vaidhyasubramaniam By

The spirit of Bharat represents the BHAva, RAaga and Taal of its civilisational assets whose historicity, age and manifestations make it undatable and unparalleled. Understanding the various dimensions of both the body and spirit of Bharat requires a vision that is unique and bright. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) is a binocular vision that captures the essence of Bharat through its civilisational eyes—Kashi and Tamil Nadu. KTS epitomises the ‘Ek Bharat, shreshtha Bharat’ features and this civilisational tour de force of Prime Minister Modi is an exploration of Bharat’s unique civilisational continuum and the cultural unity.

The PM’s inaugural address at the second edition of KTS on December 17 connected modern technology with ancient wisdom—he used an artificial intelligence tool to auto-translate his opening remarks in a seamless manner. This flagged off Kashi-Tamil Nadu’s timeless and multi-dimensional connect. KTS is a confluence of sorts presented to the people from Tamil Nadu in newer avatars.

There is evidence that connects various dots and paints a marvellous fabric of an old relationship. The strength of the relationship lies in mutual enrichment between Kashi and Tamil Nadu through spirituality, literature, temple culture, business, music, poetry, art and cuisine. Let us explore some of these connections.

The world will be witnessing the Ayodhya marvel on January 22, 2024. Since an Ayodhya visit is also part of KTS, it is only appropriate to start with the Ramayana. Lord Rama was advised by sages to bring a Shiva lingam from Kashi to Rameswaram for worship. Sita Devi managed to install a lingam made of sand and, later, Hanuman brought a Shiva lingam from Kashi to be worshipped at a separate shrine. This is one of the earliest connections between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi’s flagging off of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam express train from Rameswaram to Varanasi is a dream come true moment for millions of Kashi yatris who undertake this travel. The pilgrim who performs this yatra proceeds to Rameswaram to collect mud from its shores, goes to Kashi, dissolves the mud in the Ganga after worshipping Lord Vishwanath. The pilgrim then collects Ganga water to perform abhishekam to Lord Ramanathaswamy back at Rameswaram. The towns of Tenkasi, Sivakasi, Vridhhakasi (Virudhachalam)—along with the trio of goddesses Kanchi Kamakshi, Kasi Visalakshi and Madurai Meenakshi—demonstrate the strong temple bond. Saints have always viewed Kashi with special reverence. Adi Shankaracharya completed his commentary on the Brahmasutra in Kashi and many Kashi pandits visited Tamil Nadu in search of knowledge. Prominent Shaiva saint Thirunavukkarasar performed his Kailash yatra in the 7th century and recorded his visit to Kashi. The Vaishnavite acharya Ramanuja also visited Kashi and so did Arunagirinathar, a 14th century saint from Tamil Nadu, who also composed a song on Skanda who is worshipped in Kashi. The king of Kashi gifted huge parcels of land on the banks of the Ganga near Kedar ghat, in which Shaiva saint Kumaragurupar established the Kumaraswamy mutt. Almost every religious leader from Tamil Nadu has visited Varanasi through the years.

The poetic connect between the two geographies is reflected in the statue of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar at Kedar ghat. The PM’s release of Thiruvalluvar’s works in multiple languages and many other classics is a tribute to the Tamil language. Subramania Bharati stayed at Kashi for a long period and his poetic outpourings on Vedanta is a product of his interactions at the holy place. Adhi Veera Rama Pandiya, a Pandiya king, composed the Kasi Kandam that describes the greatness of the city in 2,526 verses. In Kalithogai, one of the Sangam classics, the city of Kashi is referred to as Vaaranavaas and several villages and small towns in Tamil Nadu have the name Vaaranavaasi. Music and art have also brought Kashi and Tamil Nadu closer. A mix of the Carnatic and Hindustani styles are visible in many compositions. Muthuswami Deekshithar was groomed in Kashi and introduced several Hindustani raags into the Carnatic canon.

His guru Chidambaranatha Yogi stayed at Kashi and attained mukti at Hanuman ghat. The Thanjavur art plates trace their origin to the metal craft of Kashi. The Thanjavur’s Maratha rulers’ fascination for the arts can be seen in the painting of Kashi which is still treasured at the Saraswathi Mahal library.

The trade routes between Tamil Nadu and Kashi are renowned—they opened up many opportunities through which the Nagarathar community of Nattu Kottai, an ancient mercantile community, developed a deep-rooted connection with Varanasi. They also established Kashi chathrams for pilgrims to stay for free or at a nominal cost; these are functioning even today. The Nagarathars have been associated with the ‘Shambo’ or the daily naivedya to Lord Vishwanath even today.

Kashi also has a material connect to many weddings even today. Kashi halwa is the most sought after sweet on breakfast menus. A symbolic Kashi yatra ritual is still practised during weddings in which the groom leaves for Kashi in quest for knowledge. At these weddings, the design of Kashi is displayed on the sarees worn. These seven sample illustrative connects between the two civilisational assets of Bharat is a sapthapadi marriage or seven steps of sorts to create an eternal bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

(Views are personal)

S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice Chancellor and Tata Sons chair professor of management, SASTRA Deemed University

(vaidhya@sastra.edu)

