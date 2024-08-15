The long road back to democracy in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the Yunus-led interim government is talking more about “fixing the state” and reaping benefits of what has been called “the second independence”, than a plan to hold national elections and hand over power to elected representatives. Fixing the state means cleansing institutions such as the judiciary, Election Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, government administration, universities and the central bank of Awami League loyalists.

As Yunus’s law advisor Asif Nazrul put it: “We are caught in the middle of two aspirations: the political parties want us to hold an election as soon as possible, while the people want us to reform the system.” His remarks come amid speculation that this interim administration may stay longer than expected—from two to six years. The Gen-Z that spectacularly deposed the longest-serving female prime minster in the world seems to be in no mood to let the politicians return soon and rule the nation of 170 million people. They have succeeded in getting two of their representatives, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, both 26 years old, into the Yunus-led 17-member council of advisors.

Yunus is also mulling having student representatives as assistant advisors in all ministries to ensure that the movement’s goal of building a clean and transparent administration does not get derailed. In their scheme, they see no role of the existing political parties, which they find rotten and selfish. This may sound odd and idealistic, but Yunus and his team are heeding what the students are saying. For example, the students reacted angrily when home affairs advisor Brig Gen (Retd) Sakhwat Hossain praised the Awami League’s role in the country’s 1971 war of liberation and advised the “good people” in the party to reorganise and prepare for polls. The students are now waging a street campaign to keep vigil against the advisors’ activities.