Sheikh Hasina, top Awami League leaders investigated on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity

DHAKA: Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has started an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5 during students' mass movement against her government.

A complaint was filed on Wednesday with the investigation agency of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina, Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and several other prominent figures within the party.

The complainant's lawyer Gazi MH Tamim confirmed on Thursday that the Tribunal started the probe on Wednesday night.

Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 after being forced to resign from her post amidst unprecedented anti-government student-led protests.

The Hasina-led Awami League along with its affiliated organisations is also named in the petition.

The petition was filed by Bulbul Kabir, the father of Arif Ahmed Siam, a Class IX student who was killed by the police during the student movement.

"The (ICT-BD) investigation agency has started reviewing the charges... The accusation of genocide and crimes against humanity has been recorded as a case," said the lawyer.

The application accuses Hasina and others of orchestrating a violent crackdown on student protestors, resulting in widespread casualties and human rights violations.

He said the progress of this investigation outcome would be informed to the Tribunal, originally constituted to try the Bengali-speaking hardened collaborators of Pakistani troops during the 1971 Liberation War, within seven days.

He said that in line with the tribunal law in addition to the plaintiff and other witnesses, reports published in various media from July 16 to August 6 were submitted as necessary documents.