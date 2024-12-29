Urban greenery answer to curb air pollution

Poor air quality is a significant environmental risk we are grappling with today. In most Indian cities, the concentration of PM10 particles is much higher than the WHO’s guidelines. It persists year-round and worsens during winter due to stagnant weather conditions that trap pollutants near the ground. Artificial rain through cloud seeding offers temporary relief but depends on moisture-laden clouds and has prohibitive costs, mixed outcomes, and uncertain success. Tackling air pollution’s root causes is crucial.

Source apportionment studies carried out by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) across various cities highlighted that transport, industries, re-suspended dust and biomass burning in residential sectors are dominant contributors to air pollution.

Growing consumerism and rising vehicles on the road significantly contribute to PM2.5 pollution. The current Pollution Under Control system does not measure PM emissions from vehicles and can be easily manipulated. Delhi and NCR mandate a 10-year age limit for commercial vehicles, as older ones pollute significantly more than BSVI vehicles.

Traffic congestion is a ubiquitous issue, even in cities with well-developed infrastructure, exacerbating air quality problems. Although the transition to electric vehicles is underway, the pace is sluggish due to the lack of an enabling ecosystem. Moreover, public transport in most non-attainment cities operates at suboptimal levels, with service quality rated at three or four, instead of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s recommended level of two.

Despite the availability of metro systems in several cities, inadequate last-mile connectivity often makes them less accessible and costlier for daily commuters. Curbing transport emissions requires cleaner technologies, scrappage policy enforcement, intelligent traffic systems, and strengthened public transportation.

In the industrial sector, the use of biomass, coal, and unauthorised fuels by medium and small-scale enterprises poses a significant challenge. Even industries with operational consent often fail to report accurate emissions or use approved fuels. The efficacy of installed air pollution control devices remains questionable due to poor operational practices.