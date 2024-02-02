Not extending deadline for concessional corporate tax rate to new manufacturing units is disappointing

Expectedly, the Interim Budget, being a Vote to Account, did not announce any significant tax proposals. Considering that we are in election year, some hoped that the Government would take up fiscal stimulus measures like reduction in personal income tax rates. However, the Government has shown restraint to keep the fiscal deficit in check and ensure macroeconomic stability.

No changes have been made in the tax rates for individuals or companies. However, the Government has extended the sunset dates of certain tax incentives that were set to expire on March 31, 2024. These include (i) the tax holiday for eligible start-ups incorporated prior to March 31, 2024; (ii) tax benefits available to investment divisions of offshore banking units in International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) that have commenced operations prior to March 31, 2024; (iii) tax benefits available in respect of aircrafts and ships leased to units in IFSC, if such units have commenced operations before March 31, 2024; (iv) tax exemptions on interest, dividends and long term capital gains enjoyed by sovereign wealth funds and foreign pension funds on specified investments made prior to March 31, 2024.