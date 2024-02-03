Nominated Rajya Sabha celebs lose relevance

However, the nomination process didn’t start as a favour circus. Nehru picked the best in their respective fields. Among the first 12 nominated members were Zakir Husain (educationist), Alladi Krishnaswami (legal Luminary), Satyendranath Bose (scientist), Rukmini Devi Arundale (artist), Kakasaheb Kalelkar (scholar), Maithilisharan Gupta (poet) and Prithviraj Kapoor (artist).

Nehru explained, “The president has nominated some members of the Council of States who, if I may say so, are among the most distinguished, taking everybody in parliament altogether. It is true, distinguished in arts, science, etc—and our Constitution in its wisdom gave that. They do not represent political parties or anything, but they represent really the high watermark of literature or art or culture or whatever it may be.”

Unfortunately, few records exist about the number of speeches they made. Happily, some of them were non-partisan. For example, Kapoor, the doyen of Indian cinema during the 1950s and ’60s, was scathing towards politicians. In his debut speech he stated: “We may be flying to the skies, but our contact with the earth must never be lost. But if we read too much of economics and politics, our contact with earth begins to disappear—our soul gets parched and dried up. It is from that drying up of the soul that our politician friends have to be guarded and saved—and it is for that purpose that the nominated members, the educationists, scientists, poets, writers and artists are here.”

However, Nehru ensured that the first team was in ideological harmony with left liberalism and internationalism. His subsequent choices were of remarkably high quality: Tara Chand (historian), Jairamdas Daulatram, Mohan Lal Saxena and R R Diwakar (social workers). Nehru, however, abjured nominating corporate leaders. He preferred educationists and scientists; a practice Indira followed. But she mostly preferred opinion leaders who were both personally loyal and promoted her political philosophy in public. Indira and Nehru had mastered the art of leveraging intellectual capital for promoting their personality cult and political messages. A few such luminaries were poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Leftist historian Nurul Hasan, liberal educationists Rasheeduddin Khan, V P Dutt, and artists such as Habib Tanvir.

Rajiv created his own hagiology: Salim Ali (ornithologist), Amrita Pritam (litterateur), Ela Ramesh Bhatt (social worker), M F Hussain (artist), R K Narayan (litterateur) and Ravi Shankar (musician). P V Narasimha Rao could nominate only four RS members including Vyjayantimala since Congress pressure groups demanded RS posts for their supporters. This benefited I K Gujral later, who filled the eight vacancies with social apple polishers like Shabana Azmi in a single day.