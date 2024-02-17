Politics of farm laws and the curse of imperfect markets

The Indian farmer has been shackled to tragic circumstances for over a century. The phenomenon has found expression in popular cinema—from Do Bigha Zameen to Peepli Live. In his 1925 classic book, The Punjab Peasant in Prosperity and Debt, Malcolm Darling wrote the peasant “is born in debt, lives in debt and dies in debt, and after death, bequeaths debt”. In 2024, over 45 percent or nearly half the workforce engaged in agriculture must survive on a sixth of the national income.

Agriculture has been afflicted by political notions and policy distortions. For the record, there has been no dearth of pious intent. As the political leadership prepared for eventual liberation, a sub-committee chaired by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, was set up under the aegis of the National Planning Committee to focus on priorities.