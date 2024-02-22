The Nariman point was courage of conviction

Fali demonstrated his courage and character when he resigned as ASG when the Emergency was imposed in June 1975. He was a young man of 46 then with a promising career, but did not hesitate to do what was right and what he believed in. He had that lovely quality—the courage of conviction—to believe in something and stand up for it. This he did again many years later when he returned the brief of the Gujarat government following the communal riots there. He was unwavering in his commitment to the values he held dear—the rule of law, secularism, independence of the judiciary and integrity and rectitude in public and private life.

He was a legal colossus—a sound lawyer and a consummate advocate. He was perhaps the finest advocate of his time. His knowledge of law and the keenness of his intellect were matched by the persuasiveness of his manner and language, his advocacy which was skilled and charming. He could reduce a proposition to its first elements and put across a point with simplicity and finesse. He splendidly performed the supreme duty of an advocate, which is to grapple with the judicial mind and try to bend it to the view he is propounding. One may not have agreed with all he said, but he was always heard with respect, whether in court or at a public gathering. ‘When he spoke the air was still, the mute wonder lurked in men’s ears to steal his sweet and honeyed sentences.’

In one case where a high court had given an order, he told the Supreme Court, “My Lords, the high court judges think that they are your lordships and have the same wide powers.” That was enough to get an order. His practice covered all branches of law. Numerous are the cases he argued in different fields in various courts. He was also a gifted public speaker and an elegant writer.