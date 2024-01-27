Solar ambition calls for urban rooftop revolution

Every data point is screaming for it. India imports over 86 percent of its crude oil requirement. Coal accounts for nearly half of India’s generation capacity, and India must produce more coal to fire coal-powered plants to keep its economy chugging. Air pollution is claiming lives, and residents in cities are gasping for breath. India is expected to account for 25 percent of global energy demand over the next two decades. The case for a solar revolution is manifest in the data.

Most of India is blessed with 300 days of sunshine. On the face of it, the country has ramped up solar power generation to over 70 GW, is ranked fourth globally , is home to some of the largest solar parks in the world, and has a target of generating 280 GW by 2030. Beyond the marquee milestones, the gap between potential and performance is wide. At 70 GW, India has harnessed only a tenth of the 748 GW potential assessed by the National Institute of Solar Energy.