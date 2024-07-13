A growing sisterhood in Indian cinema

As I write this piece, Christo Tomy’s Malayalam film Ullozhukku (Undercurrent) is riding a rightful wave of appreciation. It’s about two flawed but wonderful women—Leelamma and her daughter-in-law Anju—who confront the secrets and betrayals underlying their relationship and rise above them to find strength and support in each other, the film is an unusual exploration of female solidarity in adversity. Two powerful actors—Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu—are in perfect sync in portraying their characters’ fractious fondness for each other.

Earlier this year, Shuchi Talati’s Sundance-feted Girls Will Be Girls showcased Mira and her mother Anila braving their stormy relationship to discover that they are each other’s best buddies and greatest allies. Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti pin down the tumult as well as the tenderness of a complicated mother-daughter bond to perfection.

Female fellowship seems to be the theme de rigueur in Indian cinema this year. Be it Rajesh A Krishnan’s easy-breezy Crew, with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as flight attendants resorting to desperate measures as their airline faces bankruptcy. Or Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light, that casts a deeply empathetic look at the friendship that brings together three widely different migrant working women in Mumbai—Prabha (Kani Kusruti), Anu (Divya Prabha) and Parvati (Chhaya Kadam).