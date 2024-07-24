A strategic approach to growth and inclusivity

In the first budget of Modi 3.0, the clear direction is to build a foundation with jobs in manufacturing, urban development, energy access, and energy security. The budget effectively bridges the gap between intent and implementation with a focus on higher education access, supporting the new workforce, job creation, employer support, incentivizing R&D, and skilling women.

The budget maintains a strong emphasis on infrastructure capex and the attention given to regions impacted by climate incidents has the potential to help India develop technologies for climate resilient infrastructure. Energy availability, accessibility and affordability have a multiplier impact on the country’s economic development. And the budget recognises the same through the upcoming report on the energy transition and its commitment to multiple pathways in the budget – from advanced ultra super critical thermal power plants, modular nuclear reactors, to fiscal support of pumped storage and rooftop solar and tax revision of components in the solar value chain.

Additionally, the budget promotes engagement with private entities along the energy value chain—shifting targets from energy efficiency to emissions, fostering public-private partnerships in R&D for new energies, and removing the angel tax on startups, including those in climate tech. These measures are expected to drive progress in the emerging energy transition market.