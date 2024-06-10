An open letter to the MP from Thrissur

Dear Suresh Gopi, we have one thing in common: Thrissur. I come from that town. I don't know if I will go back to it, though.

You are the elected MP, representing the BJP, and now the people of Thrissur and Kerala at large. The first time I saw you in person was around 7 pm on an April night so hot it might have dropped from Venus, and just as bright with all the white lights in the world, most of them shining on your face. The place was next to a temple in a residential area. You were making a speech on what you would do for the town if elected.

The last I saw of you was on channels on a hotter Sunday night, taking oath as a minister of state in the third Modi cabinet. What a summer it has been for you.

In 2019, you lost by over 1,00,000 votes in Thrissur (population 33,51,000, 58 percent Hindu, 27 percent Christian, the rest Muslim), traditionally a leftist bastion with an occasional lapse in favour of the Congress.

Five years later, you won with a majority of over a lakh. The Left has accused you of stealing Christian votes by gifting a crown of gold to Mother Mary in the Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral. But I believe it was a goodwill gesture, and only you could have done it.

If any other candidate were so open about getting gods of different faiths to rally behind him/her, they would have perhaps lost their deposit altogether. Contrary to general perception, Kerala is a cruel place. The culture mob, to the last person, is anti-patriarchal, though some of them may be living off their father’s ill-made wealth. You are nothing if not a (benevolent) patriarch.