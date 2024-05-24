Other ways to remake the steel frame

Duvvuri Subbarao, topper of the 1972 IAS batch, has written his memoir, Just a Mercenary? When I presented my memoir to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he said, “For reconstructing the history of a country during a particular period, memoirs are of exceptional value because they record the views of the actual people who played roles in the drama as it evolved.” Indian history owes much to travellers who journeyed across the country and recorded in painstaking detail its social life in different parts and their reflections on the rulers and courts they came across. We also owe much to the memoirs of rulers such as Babar and Jahangir.

I have not read Subbarao’s book, but I read interviews about it. As attention can be captured more through denigration of people in power, particularly civil servants, these interviews are also confined to running down the IAS. Subbarao was an outstanding officer whose merit was rewarded by successive governments. Rarely do officers become Union finance secretary and then be chosen as RBI governor. In my memoir, I recalled with gratitude the sterling role he played for India during the Great Recession of 2008-9. I wrote, “For India, the answer lay in the Government of India and the Reserve Bank, then led by D Subbarao, acting in sync.”

Subbarao also acknowledges the country has been fair to him and recognised his worth. In the concluding portion, he writes, “We are all prone to complaining about our country—how it is unfair, unjust and unequal. I complain too. But when I look back on my life and career without any bias, I realise that this country has given me so much...warts and all, there are still opportunities for merit in our country.”