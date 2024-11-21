When the centre can’t hold, things fall apart

The apathy towards whatever is happening in the Northeast seems to be the traditional policy of the Indian government, irrespective of who is in power. The region’s sense of alienation because of history, culture and ethnicity remains. The Northeast is not a national priority. The heat is not felt in Delhi when the Northeast burns.

The ethnic violence that broke out on May 3, 2023 is still going on, and it is periodically flaring up. The casualty of 10 caused by the CRPF while retaliating against a full-fledged attack on their camp this November 11 using sophisticated weapons including rocket launchers has resulted in questions being raised of the central forces’ impartiality and integrity.

But the state forces have come under attack too. The state police’s alleged inaction during the initial days of the conflict in May 2023 resulted in loots of the police armoury. At that time, there was a clamour for deploying central forces.

Manipur, with over 35 communities inhabiting the valleys and hills, has a history of violence and deadly clashes. Ethnic tensions and a long history of mutual suspicion turned into open conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos soon after the March 27, 2023 high court order recommending scheduled tribe status to Meiteis. The drive to evict tribal villagers from reserved forests left hundreds of Kuki-Zo people homeless as stand-by arrangements were not available despite the Kuki People’s Alliance being a part of ruling dispensation.