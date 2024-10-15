Why we shouldn’t ban the morning-after pill

In a similar vein, it is to be noted that most unmarried women resort to unsafe abortions in illegal clinics or at home due to the various regulations attached to abortion in addition to the insensitive nature of the medical staff. The proposed ban of emergency pills is likely to add to this data.

According to the National Family Health Survey 5, 27 percent of abortions were carried out by the woman herself at home. According to the United Nations Population Fund’s State of the World Population Report 2022, around 8 women die each day in India due to unsafe abortions. It also found that between 2007 and 2011, 67 percent of abortions were classified as unsafe. Unsafe abortion was one of the top three causes of maternal deaths.

In the case of X vs Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt of NCT, the Supreme Court mentioned the bias of doctors. It recognised that sometimes Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) deny abortion due to the social stigma about unmarried women and premarital sex. The Supreme Court urged RMPs not to create obstacles for pregnant people and respect their bodily autonomy. However, it is not always followed in spirit. Though the ban on ECP is not the same as abortion, it should be seen in a similar context of stigmatisation of sexual activities.

Another factor that will harm women’s health is that any ban would lead to black marketeering of many unsafe and unregulated ECPs. These will make their way to unsuspecting women who are in desperate situations.

Considering all of the above, such bans do more harm than good. It is a regressive policy that aims to control women’s bodies. If irrational abuse of the drug is what the government actually fears, then creating awareness is the way to go about it. They should take a leaf out of the family planning campaigns of the past to explain the various side effects these drugs have on one’s body and suggest alternatives for long-term usage.

Further, if they are really concerned about the side effects, the CDSCO’s subcommittee should recommend funding for researching and developing improved drugs instead of robbing women of some of the bodily autonomy we still possess.

Angellica Aribam

Gender rights activist, author, and Founder of Femme First Foundation

(Views are personal)