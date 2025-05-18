Why Taiwan should matter to India

That the world is going through turbulent times is not in doubt. Rising geo-political risks have increased the cost to national security and development. As the post-World War II global order disintegrates, perhaps abetted by the Trump administration’s policies, the chances of geo-political conflicts intensifying can no longer be ruled out. Some might be contained, but one in particular might harken to global war—the Taiwan Strait.

In 1950, India’s first prime minister described the Taiwan Strait as a danger point. It represented the intersection of two major powers—a dominant United States and a newly established People’s Republic of China. In the 2020s, the Taiwan Strait remains the most dangerous flashpoint. China and the US are in confrontation mode. It is not merely a contest for dominance. It is a clash of values, interests, and their respective self-perceptions of being a world leader. The fact that they also happen to be the world’s largest economies makes the situation even more fraught with danger for the rest of the world. Will China take Taiwan by force at the cost of war with the United States is, thus, a valid question that must be debated among Indians, the more so since India will soon be the third-largest economy and has enduring interests in the Indo-Pacific.

In 2021, Admiral P Davidson, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, pronounced that this threat would manifest by 2027. This time frame, known as the ‘Davidson Window’, led to intense study of such a possibility. The Pentagon’s annual report to the US Congress, known as the China Military Power Report 2024, avers that China continues to erode long-standing norms in and around Taiwan. Since 2022, the PLA has conducted several military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. There are daily air incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). China provides no prior warning. Admiral Paparo, the current Indo-PACOM Commander, has called them ‘rehearsals’, suggesting that they might be in preparation to seize the island without warning. Independent research indicates that the Chinese have a range of options––large-scale cyberattacks, a naval quarantine, limited kinetic action or invasion—to get Taiwan to submit.

Western debate centres around two subjects. First, has the United States’ commitment to defend Taiwan if attacked been diluted or changed? Second, are the government’s actions on Taiwan pushing the envelope on ‘Taiwan independence’ in breach of the Chinese red line?