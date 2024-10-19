Omar must juggle DNA to restore paradise

You can take the Kashmir out of Abdullah but you cannot take the Abdullah out of Kashmir. Last week, J&K’s new Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X: “I am back”—a Kashmiri Schwarzenegger acting as The Terminator who incinerated his political enemies.
With 3.2 million followers, the 54-year-old, British-born, third-generation Abdullah’s post was a deadly DNA denouement. During his swearing-in ceremony, he followed the family tradition of donning a sherwani and pajama which signaled locality, heredity and continuity.
His political pedigree mandates he favours both more power for the UT (read himself) and dialogue with Pakistan and that Jammu and Kashmir is different from other states. Omar, too, is different now. He is J&K’s first CM to swear by the Indian Constitution after Article 370 was flung into the trashcan of turbulent history.
Perhaps the years out of power has endowed him with painful pragmatism: He has figured he, and his party, the National Conference, must live with a new political reality. He has taken over a Naya Kashmir where genuine secularism and Kashmiriyat must be restored sooner than later. The Abdullahs always demanded more autonomy for Kashmir.
That ship has sailed on Dal Lake. Though they are the Valley’s uncrowned monarchs who democratically replaced the Dogra dynasty, saffron ideology calls the shots in Jammu.
For the sake of forward momentum and political peace, the twain shall have to meet; Omar must take the lead and walk the extra mile. In Kashmir, over a lakh of civilians and uniformed forces have been killed since 1990. In 2024, voters have given Omar a triumphant mandate for development and dignity.
In spite of the pluses of his modern image and assertive attitude, Abdullah Junior’s is a throne of thorns. Even with democratic endorsement, Omar must adopt a realistic perspective and ensure programme-based governance which was in the ICU so far.
For this, J&K needs political and economic stability more than anything else. It is perhaps the only state in which President’s rule has been imposed 11 times as against 8 chief ministers since 1951. It has undergone the longest spell of Central rule. First for six years from 1990 to 1996, and from 2019 to September 2024 post its Union Territory avatar. Omar’s grandfather Sheikh Abdullah, who was Kashmir’s first elected chief minister governed for almost five years before he was arrested on Nehru’s orders. Next, two Congress Chief Ministers Bakshi Gulam Mohammed and Gulam Mohammed Sadiq ran J&K for six to ten years. However, the three Abdullahs hold the record for ruling their mountain fiefdom for the longest time: a combined 34 years. Sheikh Abdullah was prime minister of Kashmir first, and subsequently the minister for over 17 years over four different terms. The art of governance runs in their genes. The family knows and understands the grammar and glamour of power.
Omar begins his second innings with a few advantages, but fewer odds for efficacy. Not only does his party enjoy an almost majority on its own, it can afford to ignore separatist pressure. Almost all fringe parties fathered to ensure a hung Assembly have been roundly defeated. Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party lost decisively and doesn’t even represent the Valley now—the Abdullahs captured almost three-fourths of the seats and about half-a-dozen in Jammu. Therein lies the rub. Omar’s staunch rival BJP has not only swept the Jammu region by winning 29 seats, it also polled the largest percentage of votes (25.69), which is higher than NC’s (23.47). The Congress which dominated the state for many decades won a paltry six seats with just 12 percent of the vote.
Omar has begun his second innings well by making the correct noises and raising the right voices. Following the footsteps of his grandfather and father, he has given reasonable representation to the Jammu region by choosing a tribal Hindu as deputy chief minister.
The Sheikh’s Cabinet comprised one third Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus. NC would win a respectable number of seats from Jammu region as well. This time, Jammu voted for the central government’s initiative to change the geographical and administrative structure of the state. While the Centre is committed to restoring statehood, it is unlikely that Article 370 will make a comeback. The Abdullahs have realised this.
Soon after becoming chief minister, Omar reluctantly conceded in an interview: “Forget Article 370 and fight for full statehood with powers which are available to other states. None of us are foolish enough, nor did we try and convince the voters that we were going to work on our 370 agenda with this current (Modi) government in Delhi. We know that you are not going to get it back from the government that took it away. So set that aside for now.” It’s now for Modi to also show magnanimity by returning all the powers of the State which were taken away in 2019 and by subsequent administrative orders.
Evidently his endeavor would be to ensure better stewardship of his strife torn state, which can’t happen if he opts for confrontation with the Modi government. In the complicated matrix of Kashmir politics, he is expected to mount pressure on the Centre to restore full statehood with the same administrative and legislative powers other states enjoy. But he has been advised to keep in mind what happened to Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal who took on Modi directly.
Ideological wars shouldn’t decide the fate of good governance. Moreover, Omar is not hamstrung by any illusionary ambition of becoming one of the numerous Opposition PM candidates. It would be prudent for him to consolidate J&K’s gains made during Central rule. Since terror attacks are comparatively less, tourists are flocking to the state.
The central government has released liberal funds for the completion of many infrastructure projects. At present J&K with $28 billion SGDP ranks 21 in the all India ranking of states. Omar’s priorities are to get more investment in J&K, revive its handicrafts and tourism sectors and create a confident communal concord. He has promised the return of the Kashmiri Pandits. Age is on his side.
He must restore Kashmir’s original glory as the Switzerland of India. In 1982, Sheikh Abdullah reportedly demanded a Responsible Government: “We do not demand a responsible government for 80 lakhs Muslims only but all the 100% state subjects”.
Sher-e-Kashmir drifted from his original convictions later. His grandson’s future will begin on a golden note if Omar follows the better part of the past. Kashmir belongs to all Indians just as India does to all Kashmiris. It is not relevant whether it is Jahangir or Amir Khusro, who said, “Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, hami asto, hamin asto, hamin ast.” (If there is ever a heaven on earth, it’s here, it’s here, it’s here.). What matters is whether Omar can recreate a democratic paradise on an earth that has soaked up the blood of too many innocents.
Prabhu Chawla
